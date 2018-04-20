On-It Regional Transit Will Once Again Provide Weekend and Holiday Shuttle Service from Calgary to Banff/Canmore - Gateway Gazette

CALGARY, AB – On-It Regional Transit is excited to announce that they will once again provide the popular weekend and holiday shuttle service from Calgary to Banff/Canmore for the summer of 2018.

The Bow Valley Regional Transit Services Commission (BVRSTC) and Parks Canada announced the decision to continue the weekend and holiday service from Calgary to Banff/Canmore, along with several 2018 transit initiatives to and within Banff National Park. After the success of last year’s pilot program, Calgarians will once again be able to choose affordable transit to Banff and the Rockies this summer with On-It Regional Transit behind the wheel.

“The Commission, along with Parks Canada and our municipal partners, are pleased to see On-It headed back to the Bow Valley. On-It is an invaluable part of the local transportation system and was instrumental in helping visitors get to the valley without the use of their vehicle,” says Martin Bean, CAO of Bow Valley Regional Transit Services Commission.

On-It riders can transfer for no charge to any local Roam transit, including the Town of Canmore and Town of Banff. Roam takes visitors to destinations such as the Banff Gondola, the Cave & Basin National Historic Site, and the Lake Minnewanka area. Parks Canada will also offer affordable shuttles to Johnston Canyon and Lake Louise.

The Calgary-Banff/Canmore service is a joint effort between Parks Canada, the Town of Banff, and the Town of Canmore. The BVRTSC will be managing the contract with SOUTHLAND Transportation to continue the On-It Regional Transit service. In 2017, over 11,000 people used the service on weekends and holiday from June to September. This year, the weekend and holiday service has been extended and will run from May 19, 2018 to September 3, 2018.

One way trips from and to Calgary will be $10.00 in each direction. More details about the On-It Regional Transit Service including schedules, stops, and fares are available at: http:// onitregionaltransit.ca/ calgarybanff-service/