One Day.One Office Tower. One Way Down Superheroes Descend in Downtown Calgary

Superheroes take the leap and rappel 30 stories at Easter Seals Drop Zone

Calgary, AB – Today an elite group of 70 brave participants are stepping out of their comfort zone and off of the 30 story Sun Life Tower in Downtown Calgary, in support of Albertans with disabilities and medical conditions. This will be the last Easter Seals Drop Zone after an amazing 13 year run.

Lorinda Bye, our Easter Seals Ambassador for 2017, will be repelling in her wheelchair and another repeat wheelchair repeller, Ryan Yeadon will follow.

All participants have received specialized training prior to the event, and will be raising a minimum of $1,100 in pledges to support Easter Seals Alberta. Funds raised during the event will support children and adults with disabilities and medical conditions in Alberta through equipment, recreational and residential programs in Alberta. Since its inception this amazing event has raised over $3million dollars in support of Easter Seals programs!

The event will take place between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM where participants will be dressed as their favorite Superhero. Friends, family, work colleagues and interested spectators are welcome to take in the excitement at ground level at the corner of 1st Street and 4th Avenue S.W.

Presented by the Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust (CREIT) – the National Founding Sponsor – the Easter Seals Drop Zone is one of the most talked about and memorable fundraisers in cities across Canada.

Local sponsors include The Crux Climbing and Bouldering Gym, Evolution Presentation Technologies, The Party Rental Depot, and Safeway.

For more information on this exciting event, please visit: www.thedropzone.ca.



Event Details

Spectators are welcome

Who: The Easter Seals Drop Zone

What: A fundraising event where Superheroes rappel down the Sun Life Tower

When: September 6th, 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: The West tower of Sun Life Plaza, 144 – 4th Avenue S.W.

Why: To support Easter Seals programs and services

