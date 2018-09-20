Online Course Will Help Calgarians Prepare for Emergencies and Disasters - Gateway Gazette

The City has launched a free, interactive, online course to help citizens become better prepared in the event of an emergency or disaster.

The Ready Calgary eLearning course, which should take an average of 40-60 minutes to complete, explains the essentials of emergency preparedness. Topics include knowing the risks, making an emergency action plan, building a 72-hour kit, staying informed and protecting personal property.

“Calgary is a resilient city and we’ve proven that time and again in the face of numerous challenging situations,” says Tom Sampson, Chief of Calgary Emergency Management Agency. “The Ready Calgary course will help individuals, families and communities to become even more resilient, so that when emergencies and disasters do happen, life in Calgary can return to normal as soon as possible.”

The eLearning course outlines simple preparedness actions Calgarians can take now to help themselves during an emergency or disaster, and allow first responders to help others who are more vulnerable.

To take the course online and learn more about emergency preparedness in your home, workplace and community, visit calgary.ca/getready.