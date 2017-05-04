Online Rebate Rounds Out New Efficiency Program

Albertans have a brand new way to save money on smart thermostats, high-efficiency washers and fridges.

A new online rebate is one of three ways to take part in Energy Efficiency Alberta’s Residential Retail Products Program, which begins today. The other two ways Albertans can participate is an instant rebate campaign at more than 550 retailers, and a home improvement rebate available through approved contractors.

To receive the online rebate of $75 or $100 on select appliances customers simply snap a photo of their receipt and submit it at efficiencyalberta.ca. A cheque will arrive in the mail six to eight weeks later.

“An efficient appliance can make a significant difference on each utility bill. This rebate gives Alberta families yet another way to save money and cut energy use.” Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office

The Residential Retail Products Program also includes:

Home Improvement Rebate: Alberta-based contractors will help Albertans apply for rebates of up to $3,500 to upgrade insulation, windows and tankless hot water heaters.

Instant Rebate: Six-week campaigns in the spring and fall begin with point-of-sale rebates of up to $30 per item. Energy-efficient devices include programmable thermostats, water-saving devices, smart power strips and more.

“These rebates can make the difference between choosing a less efficient appliance and one that will reduce energy use for decades – and all it takes is a few clicks. The Residential Retail Products Program gives Albertans three choices about how to save money and live more comfortably.” Monica Curtis, CEO, Energy Efficiency Alberta

Quick facts