Open Farm Days at Eau Claire Distillery - Gateway Gazette

Take part in Open Farm Days at Eau Claire Distillery with a tour, BBQ lunch and a horse-farming demonstration. The day will begin with a tour through the Eau Claire Distillery where you will learn about the checkered history of Turner Valley, the distillation process featuring our German-made copper stills, and a tour through the dunnage barrel room. Then, enjoy a BBQ lunch behind the distillery in the Distillery Gardens before learning how Eau Claire Distillery uses horse-farming practices with a live demonstration!

Transportation arrangements are encouraged, and designated drivers can enjoy non alcoholic “mocktails”.

To purchase tickets click here.



Open Farm Days at Eau Claire Distillery takes place at Eau Claire Distillery in Turner Valley, AB.

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tour Time:12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 113 Sunset Boulevard SW, Turner Valley, AB T0L 2A0

For any questions or group bookings, please contact our Tasting Room Manager at [email protected]!

*Must be 18 years of age with photo ID to attend.

About Open Farm Days

Alberta Open Farm Days is a collaborative, province-wide, two-day event that gives Albertans an opportunity to experience the farm and understand where their food comes from. It is a backstage pass to meet the farmer, experience Ag-tourism in Alberta and taste local foods direct from the producer.