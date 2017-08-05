Open Farm Days: Five Years of Rural Bounty

Alberta Open Farm Days visitors have even more opportunities to harvest family fun and discover Alberta’s hidden gems on Aug. 19 and 20.

A bumper crop of family-friendly fun activities awaits as farmers, ranchers and ag-tourism operators invite visitors to experience informative tours and culinary events that help highlight the importance of agriculture to the province. This year, there are more than 100 Alberta Open Farm Days host sites and over 20 culinary events across Alberta.

For the first time, and based on popular demand, culinary events and open houses will take place on both Saturday and Sunday. This change makes it even easier for visitors to experience more of what Alberta Open Farm Days has to offer.

“Saddle up for a countryside road trip to meet the producers who grow your food and the chefs who help make it taste great. Now in its fifth year, Alberta Open Farm Days is a celebration of the rural lifestyle and an education about where our food comes from. I encourage all Albertans and visitors to start planning for this outstanding staycation opportunity at a variety of host sites across the province.” Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

“Alberta has a well-earned reputation for high-quality agricultural products, thanks to the hard work and commitment to excellence of our forward-thinking producers and agri-businesses. Open Farm Days is a great opportunity for Albertans to learn more about how our food is produced and how our province’s agri-food industry is growing and evolving.” Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

Farmers and ranchers will open their doors and welcome visitors at farms across the province. They will offer educational tours, opportunities to buy locally grown and made products and activities like hayrides and petting zoos. Admission to farms is free, but there may be costs for some activities.

Top Alberta chefs will be featured at one-of-a-kind culinary events as they prepare dishes using locally grown products. There is a range of costs to participate in the culinary events. Be sure to plan ahead as some events sell out.

“Agriculture plays a vital role in the well-being of our rural communities, our province and our lives. Ag for Life is proud to support Alberta Open Farm Days as a way to showcase the hard work and dedication of our farmers and ranchers across the province.” Luree Williamson, CEO of Agriculture for Life

Visit the Alberta Open Farm Days website for details, including a full listing of culinary events and participating farms. Be sure to use the helpful trip-planning tool to chart your Alberta Open Farm Days road trip.

Alberta Open Farms Days, which began in 2012, is a collaborative project presented by the Government of Alberta, Ag for Life, the Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies, Travel Alberta and participating farms, ranches and agricultural societies.