BURNCO Rock Products Ltd would like to notify you that we are beginning preliminary planning for a proposed sand and gravel development near the town of Black Diamond.

BURNCO is an Alberta owned family business. We strive to deliver developments of the highest caliber and to operate in a manner that is responsible to the surrounding communities. As such, we would like to extend an invitation to join us for an Open House about this development. This open house will detail our preliminary development concepts for the site and more importantly, will provide the community with a chance to provide us with critical feedback regarding their concerns.

It is then BURNCO’s intent to take this feedback, and proceed with various environmental and operational assessments throughout 2018. These assessments will assist us in refining our project planning and BURNCO will come back to the community with a refined development plan in 2018.

Open House

Black Diamond Gravel Pit

January 17, 2018

4pm – 8pm

Turner Valley Golf Course

700 Imperial Drive

We hope you will take the time to join us for this important event. Your input is valued and we look forward to speaking with you.

