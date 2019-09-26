Open Letter to the Alberta Government: Bow River Water Alternatives: Lessons Learned from the Study of SR1 - Gateway Gazette

By Contributor
I recently signed up for Alberta government information announcements and hence, received the notification of the open houses for feedback on the alternatives under consideration for flood and drought management on the Bow River. I am a resident of Calgary, and like most Calgarians do not live on the floodplain, and am not directly impacted by flooding of the rivers running through the city of Calgary. But I am concerned about water management for future generations. For full disclosure, I am also a Springbank landowner who stands to lose a ranch that has been in our family for five generations should the proposed Elbow River flood mitigation project (SR1) proceed.
Firstly, I would like you to commend you on the approach to seek public input before making your decision. Sadly, that was not the case where Elbow River flood mitigation was concerned and that project is now (rightfully) hung up in regulatory, indigenous relations, and public opinion purgatory. In the panic of the aftermath of the flood of 2013, the SR1 project was chosen with little science and even less public participation. The NDP environment and transportation ministers, in spite of committing to do so, never once met with landowners or upstream communities who were impacted by the SR1 project. So taking the time to get valuable public input will, undoubtedly, make the path forward easier for Bow River water management.
Secondly, the notion of water management – both flood and drought/storage (and I would add utility for fire suppression as well as potential recreation) – is a sound basis for decision making. The more holistic you can make your deliberations, the more likely you are to land on an alternative that meets the scientific, environmental and social goals that need to be considered. Again, contrast that to the singular focus of flood mitigation for one community (Calgary) that characterized the Elbow River decision.
I have little knowledge of the specific details of the three alternatives for the Bow River that are being considered. However, in terms of what I would share regarding the open house feedback opportunities, I would offer the following:
I offer these thoughts in the spirit of trying to make your deliberations for water management on the Bow River more successful and expedient than the challenging experience that Elbow River deliberations have been. My personal experience in the Elbow River fiasco has given me a unique insight ( and many wounds ) into how these projects should be approached. I sincerely hope there is something in the above comments that you find useful.
Lee Drewry
Calgary resident and Springbank landowner who stands to lose a ranch that has been in his family for five generations should the proposed Elbow River flood mitigation project (SR1) proceed.
Source: Springbank Community Association