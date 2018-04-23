Opening of George Lane Park Campground Delayed - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: Due to the recent weather and snow accumulations that are still present, the Lions Club will be unable to open the George Lane Park Campground for the season until May 15th.

Typically, the campground opens for the season on May 1 to Sept 30 each year, but the level of precipitation in the area this winter will cause a delay.

For information about bookings at George Lane Campground, booking the public fire pits, or booking the Bandstand (covered stage), call 403-652-2529 and leave a message.

When the park opens in the spring, all messages are returned. Information is also available on the Lion’s Club website or via email [email protected]

Please note, the washrooms in George Lane Park are seasonal facilities that are open at during the same dates as the campground.

Updates and changes will be posted on www.highriver.ca as they become available.