Otter Smuggling Fuelled by Craze for Cute Animals - Gateway Gazette

TORONTO, May 29th, 2019 /CNW/ – They may look sweet and cuddly, but there’s a dramatic and troubling surge in having otters as exotic pets across Southeast Asia. This latest craze is being driven by social media influencers and interactive otter cafes in Japan, which is driving the cruel demand to keep otters as pets.
An undercover investigation by World Animal Protection revealed the illegal hunting, trafficking, and increased attempts to captive breed otters across Japan, Thailand and Indonesia to satisfy a growing international demand for the animal. The investigation also raises the following concerns:
In Japan, where more than a dozen animal cafes feature otters, it was found that the welfare of the animal is severely compromised for the entertainment of customers. The otters are heard whimpering, shrieking and making distress calls while customers interact with them.
Some are kept in solitary conditions with no natural light, others are seen biting their claws and exhibiting traumatized behavior – some of the worst housing conditions included small cages with no access to water.
With long, sleek, streamlined bodies and webbed feet, otters are born swimmers. They are found in waterways and are often seen floating on their backs, patting stones into the air, catching them and rolling them skillfully around their chests and necks. Otters are also charismatic, highly social and live in large family groups of up to 20 individuals. A far cry from their captive existence as pets.
Cassandra Koenen, Global Head of Wildlife not Pets says:
“Just because a wild animal is cute, it does not mean you should take it home with you. Unfortunately, this fact appears to be lost on many people as they are influenced by social media, and influencers showing them off as fun and cool pets.
She adds that once otters are in people’s homes, there is no realistic way to replicate the space and freedom these animals would have in the wild. Many animals are kept in spaces vastly smaller than their natural habitats and they don’t have the correct nutrition, even if owners have their best intentions to feed them properly.
Evidence from the charity also suggests complicity on behalf of law enforcement and government agencies in facilitating the trade. With otters being assessed as “risk of extinction in the wild,” urgent attention is needed to address illegal trade concerns and fraudulent captive breeding operations in Southeast Asia.
World Animal Protection is also urging people to not buy, own or breed a wild animal as a pet. A life in captivity is a world away from a life in the wild. Wild animals are not pets, they belong in the wild. Join the movement to help end the cruel exotic pet trade.
