Our High River July Community Cafe Welcomes Magic Rodeo - Gateway Gazette

High River: The Our High River July Community Café is Wednesday July 10th from 5-7pm. During Stampede Week, the theme is rodeo and our western heritage! Our High River has partnered with the Magic Rodeo crew. They will be teaching the community about the sport of rodeo, giving kids the opportunity to learn about roping, steer/bull riding, barrel racing and more.

Local Professional Athletes will also be on-hand to share in the fun!

CPRA Barrel Racer Eryn Coy (from High River)

CPRA Steer Rider Beau Gardiner (from Arrowwood)

Team Ropers Austin and Rylin Scheller (from Stavely)

The event will be hosted by Professional Rodeo Announcer and Magic Rodeo Organizer, Mike Labelle.

There is a free BBQ in-conjunction with the event. Secure your free tickets through Eventbrite or ourhighriver.com

Background –

The Our High River Community Café’s are held the second Wednesday of the month. They were created to give space for community to get together, meet new people, build community connection and inform community of upcoming information. Learn more about Our High River at www.ourhighriver.com

Magic Rodeo – This group traditionally holds a rodeo learning event in-conjunction with a local rodeo to give children with special needs and their siblings a safe place to learn about the sport of rodeo.