Our High River June Community Cafe - Gateway Gazette

High River, AB: The Our High River June Community Café moves locations this month. We have partnered with the Highwood Centre Committee for June 12, 2019 – 5pm – 7pm.

The theme of this café is ‘how can we use this community space better?’ The Highwood Centre Committee would like to get community feedback on the space, how it could be better used, how we could “own-it” more as a community and other ideas for the space. They will also be giving tours of the centre so you can see all the options it provides and more!

Free to all to attend – RSVP to get your tickets on Eventbrite by June 7. (help us secure food numbers)

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/our-high-river-june-community-cafe-tickets-61956584813

If you’re unable to attend, you can email your feedback to [email protected]

The Our High River Community Café’s are held the second Wednesday of the month. They were created to give space for community to get together, meet new people, build community connection and inform community of upcoming information. Learn more about Our High River at www.ourhighriver.com