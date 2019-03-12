Our High River Launches the Event & Project Planning Playbook - Gateway Gazette

High River, AB: Our High River is excited to have created the official Event & Project Planning PLAYBOOK for High River. (And media friends…you are listed in it too!) We introduced this resource and planner at the 2019 Community Summit.

It’s now officially online and ready to download. http://ourhighriver.com/the-playbook/

Or you can pick up a printed copy at the Our High River office in the Community Culture Centre.

“We wanted to be able to help citizens, organizations, groups, anyone really take their ideas from thoughts to execution. The playbook was created to give step-by-step support,” says Jody Seeley with Our High River. “It’s a living document that we can always add to and grow as our community grows too.” The playbook works in-conjunction with the Town of High River Community Development Coach Janelle Kennedy. People are encouraged to book Janelle and Jody for a coffee date to get started!

In true Our High River style the launch of the playbook is joined by some fun! “We are having a colouring contest with the front page,” Seeley adds. “It’s open to both kids and adults. You can download it from our social media, ourhighriver.com or pick up a sheet at our office.”

Pictures are due back to the April 10 Community Café and there will be prizes.

Join us for the March Community Café on March 13th from 5-7pm. This month’s theme is “Coming out of Hibernation” and ways to get involved in the community. Learn more about the playbook, hear about community involvement ideas and the Community Vitality Fund Committee will be there to share how to access funding from them for your great ideas.