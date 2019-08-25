Our High River to Host a Special September Community Cafe - Gateway Gazette

High River – The Our High River September Community Café is Wednesday September 11th from 5-7pm. We have partnered with the Town of High River for this café to introduce David Irvine and to inspire the community.

This unique cafe promises an amazing night to learn more about:

~ what is means when we count on each other to be partners in building a strong & sustainable community.

~ how we all have a role in building a great place to live and work.

~ how to define ourselves as citizens, owners of our community rather than renters, contributors who give and build up rather than consumers who take and tear down.

~ and much more!

David Irvine is sought after internationally as a speaker, author, and trusted leadership advisor. His work has contributed to the building of accountable, dynamic and engaged organizations across North America. As one of Canada’s most respected voices on leadership, organizational culture, and personal development, David has dedicated his life to creating workplaces, communities, and families that foster accountability, authenticity, and caring. He’s been working with Mayor and Council along with Senior Leadership with the Town of High River.

Community café agenda:

5pm-5:30pm dinner and refreshments

5:30-6:30pm David Irvine presentation

6:30pm-7:00pm Q&A, conversation

Secure your free tickets through Eventbrite or ourhighriver.com

About Our High River

The Our High River Community Cafés are held the second Wednesday of the month. They were created to give space for community to get together, meet new people, build community connection and inform community of upcoming information. Learn more about Our High River at www.ourhighriver.com