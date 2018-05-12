Outgoing UCP Chair Ed Ammar Announces Bid to Become Candidate in Edmonton-Castle Downs - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON – Ed Ammar announced his bid to become the United Conservative Party candidate in Edmonton-Castle Downs.

“I’m excited about our new party and committed to continuing my hard work in helping Jason Kenney and the UCP form the next government. A government that will stand up for all of the people of Alberta. The NDP have spent the last 3 years chasing their ideology instead of listening to the people they are supposed to represent,” said Ed.

Ed Ammar is a 23-year resident of Edmonton-Castle Downs, an entrepreneur, husband and father. He was the Chair of the United Conservative Party from the time it was formed until the founding AGM last weekend, a Wildrose Regional Director from 2016 until the unity vote and has been involved in politics for many years.

“It’s time to scrap the carbon tax, create jobs and get pipelines built. The United Conservative Party will put forward a common-sense alternative that will restore the Alberta Advantage. I look forward to being a part of Jason Kenney’s vision for our province.”