Overdose Awareness Day: Associate Minister Luan - Gateway Gazette

Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jason Luan issued the following statement on Overdose Awareness Day:

Associate Minister Jason Luan speaks with Albertans with lived experience of addiction and recovery to mark Overdose Awareness Day.

“August 31 marks International Overdose Awareness Day. Across Alberta, throughout Canada and around the world, we remember those who have experienced overdose, as well as the families grieving the loss of a loved one.

“Recovery from addiction is possible. There are safe, effective treatment options available. Unfortunately, many people continue to have trouble accessing these options.

“Our government is committed to closing the gaps in our addiction and mental health-care system, adding more treatment spaces, and making sure every Albertan can access a range of care options that meet their needs and help get them on the road to recovery.

“In observing this important day, we embrace compassion for those who have died and for those who grieve them.

“If you are struggling with addiction, please know help is available and you are not alone. Recovery is possible, and our government is committed to ensuring anyone who is ready can get the recovery supports they need.

“Alberta Health Services offers a range of safe, effective treatment options for addiction.”

