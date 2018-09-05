Overdose Awareness Day: Minister Hoffman Statement - Gateway Gazette

Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman issued the following statement acknowledging International Overdose Awareness Day:

“My heart goes out to everyone mourning the loss of a loved one today. Each and every one of the people who died had a name, a family and friends and a history. This crisis continues to shake families and communities to the core.

“We are working closely with service providers in communities across the province to raise awareness and foster greater understanding. We want people who use substances to feel they can reach out for help without fear of shame or stigma.

“We remain unwavering in our commitment to increase treatment, expand life-saving supervised consumption services and ensure naloxone kits are available to everyone who needs one.

“Thank you to the many organizations and individuals leading International Overdose Awareness Day events in communities across Alberta. I’m grateful for your compassion in providing a source of strength for families experiencing such a devastating loss.”