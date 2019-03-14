Oversize Loads to Travel on Edmonton-area Highways - Gateway Gazette

The petrochemical equipment, headed for the Industrial Heartland, will hit the road on Wednesday, March 13, at 11 p.m., travelling over four days.
A 293-tonne, 116-metre-long de-propanizer and two gas-fired heaters are the last of several massive pieces of equipment for construction of Inter Pipeline’s Heartland Petrochemical Complex, just north of Fort Saskatchewan.
About seven metres tall and wide, the de-propanizer is about half the height of a utility pole and a little longer than a football field. The equipment will be used to process propane into polypropylene, a substance used to make plastic for products that include medical equipment, athletic apparel and food storage containers.
The loads will travel along Whitemud Drive, highways 216 (Anthony Henday Drive), 14, 15, 834, and Range Road 220 using this route:
Highway 15 between 125 Street and Range Road 220, in Fort Saskatchewan, will be closed for up to four hours, between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. on March 15 and March 18, as the loads travel along that highway.
|
Date
|
Start
|
Origin
|
End
|
Destination
|
March 13
|11 p.m.
|Dacro (Edmonton)
|4 a.m.
|highways 14 & 21
|
March 15
|7:30 a.m.
|highways 14 & 21
|3 p.m.
|Lamont
|
March 16
|8 a.m.
|Lamont
|1 p.m.
|site