Oversize Loads to Travel on Edmonton-area Highways - Gateway Gazette

Several wide loads will travel between Edmonton and the Fort Saskatchewan area this week.

The petrochemical equipment, headed for the Industrial Heartland, will hit the road on Wednesday, March 13, at 11 p.m., travelling over four days.

A 293-tonne, 116-metre-long de-propanizer and two gas-fired heaters are the last of several massive pieces of equipment for construction of Inter Pipeline’s Heartland Petrochemical Complex, just north of Fort Saskatchewan.

About seven metres tall and wide, the de-propanizer is about half the height of a utility pole and a little longer than a football field. The equipment will be used to process propane into polypropylene, a substance used to make plastic for products that include medical equipment, athletic apparel and food storage containers.

Route

The loads will travel along Whitemud Drive, highways 216 (Anthony Henday Drive), 14, 15, 834, and Range Road 220 using this route:

Exit Dacro yard, west of 93 Street on to 51 Avenue

East on 51 Avenue to Roper Road, continuing east to 75 Street

South on 75 Street to 51 Avenue

East on 51 Avenue to 50 Street at Whitemud Drive

Whitemud Drive east to Highway 216 southbound

Highway 14 eastbound to the staging area at highways 14 & 21

Highway 14 east to Range Road 190

North on Range Road 190 to Township Road 510

East on Township Road 510 to Highway 834

North on Highway 834 to Highway 15; Highway 15 west to Lamont

Continue west on Highway 15 to Range Road 220

Range Road 220 north to site

Highway 15 between 125 Street and Range Road 220, in Fort Saskatchewan, will be closed for up to four hours, between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. on March 15 and March 18, as the loads travel along that highway.

Date Start Origin End Destination March 13 11 p.m. Dacro (Edmonton) 4 a.m. highways 14 & 21 March 15 7:30 a.m. highways 14 & 21 3 p.m. Lamont March 16 8 a.m. Lamont 1 p.m. site

Additional information

At its largest configuration, including all vehicles, the load is roughly 116 metres long by seven metres wide by eight metres high.

The load will use the entire width of the highway, including the shoulder.

The load will be moving below the posted speed limit and may pull over periodically. Drivers travelling behind the load will experience delays.

In some places, the load will be travelling against the flow of traffic, escorted by guide vehicles for traffic control and safety. Lanes will be blocked off accordingly.

Drivers are reminded to watch for guide vehicles and flag people.