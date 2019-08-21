Oyen RCMP Investigate Multiple Vehicle Collision on Highway 9 - UDPATE - Gateway Gazette

Oyen, Alta. (Aug 21) – Highway 9 at Range Road 72 remains closed. Crews are continuing to clear the collision scene which includes the recovery of the dangerous goods contained in one of the semi trucks. The road blockage is still expected to last until approximately 12:00.

Three people involved in this collision were confirmed deceased on scene. Two people were critically injured and transported via air ambulance to area hospitals. Eight other people were injured and either treated on scene or transported to local hospitals.

Through the night, several RCMP detachments were involved in managing this incident, including Coronation, Redcliffe and Hanna. The RCMP collision analyst attended. Support for people involved in the crash was received from the Victim Services Unit, including the use of the Oyen Legion.

The investigation into this collision remains a lengthy process given the nature of the crash scene. It is anticipated that it will take several weeks for the collision analyst to complete the investigation. If there is an update to be provided at that time, the RCMP will provide an update.

Aug 20th – Update

Oyen, Alta. – Shortly after 8:00 p.m. this evening, the fire was extinguished at the collision scene, and the RCMP collision analyst is on scene to conduct an examination and investigation.

It is confirmed that 10 vehicles were involved in the collision; seven passenger vehicles and three semi truck units.

While the collision analyst is expected to take approximately three more hours, there will be a further delay while vehicles are towed and the highway is cleaned. It is anticipated that the road will remain impassable until early tomorrow morning.

This remains an active investigation. A confirmation in relation to the number of people injured and/or deceased will be provided tomorrow. No further information will be provided this evening.

1st Update

Oyen, Alta. – The RCMP are requesting that any witnesses, or people involved in the collision, or people requiring assistance in relation to the collision, to attend the Legion in Oyen. Food is available at the Legion, as well as Victim Services Unit members and RCMP.

Preliminary reports indicate that there were approximately 12 vehicles involved in the collision, some of which are semi tractor trailer units. One of the semi trucks was hauling fuel and the fuel ignited, causing several vehicles to catch fire. A second semi was hauling butane. The collision area is consumed with flames.

There is no confirmed information available in relation to the number of injured people and/or fatalities.

The RCMP anticipate that it will be several hours before support units will be able to access the collision scene to do an examination.

As more information is confirmed, the media will be updated.

Original Release

Oyen, Alta. – Oyen RCMP are currently on scene of a collision involving multiple vehicles on Highway 9 at Range Road 72 between Chinook and Cereal, Alberta which occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m.

RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the area or expect delays. Traffic on Highway 9 is being re-routed eastbound to Highway 884 and westbound to Highway 41.

No further information is available at this time. An update will be provided.



