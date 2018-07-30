Paint-a-Potty Public Art Town Collaboration with Foothills Comp - Gateway Gazette

We need your votes!!!

The Town of Okotoks Culture & Heritage and Parks Services and the Foothills Composite High School / Alberta High School of the Fine Arts are collaborating on a Paint-a-Potty project that will see students design and paint murals on five of the Town’s outdoor concrete washrooms. The Town of Okotoks asks that residents help choose the five designs.

To vote on designs, CLICK HERE

The Town and School will announced the winning designs in September. The mural painting will begin in September and are scheduled for completion by the end of the school year in 2019.

The specific concrete washrooms are located at:

Cimarron Park – 175 Cimarron Drive

Kinsmen Park – 107 Oak Avenue

Sheep River Park (2) – 99 Woodhaven Drive

Howard Park – 197 Woodhaven Drive

Source: Town of Okotoks