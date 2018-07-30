Paint-a-Potty Public Art Town Collaboration with Foothills Comp - Gateway Gazette

Paint-a-Potty Public Art Town Collaboration with Foothills Comp

By Contributor

Jul 30

We need your votes!!!

The Town of Okotoks Culture & Heritage and Parks Services and the Foothills Composite High School / Alberta High School of the Fine Arts are collaborating on a Paint-a-Potty project that will see students design and paint murals on five of the Town’s outdoor concrete washrooms. The Town of Okotoks asks that residents help choose the five designs.

To vote on designs, CLICK HERE 

one of the 35 designs to choose from

The Town and School will announced the winning designs in September. The mural painting will begin in September and are scheduled for completion by the end of the school year in 2019.

The specific concrete washrooms are located at:

  • Cimarron Park – 175 Cimarron Drive
  • Kinsmen Park – 107 Oak Avenue
  • Sheep River Park (2) – 99 Woodhaven Drive
  • Howard Park – 197 Woodhaven Drive

Source: Town of Okotoks

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Paint-a-Potty Public Art Town Collaboration with Foothills Comp

Pets as Pawns in Abusive Relationships

Your Customers are Looking for YOU!

Local Man Forced To End Cross-Canada Run for Rare Disease Foundation

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Planet Waves Horoscopes: July 30 – Aug 6, 2018 Next Post Paint-a-Potty Public Art Town Collaboration with Foothills Comp