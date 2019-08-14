Pakistan Independence: Premier Kenney - Gateway Gazette

Premier Jason Kenney issued the following statement to recognize Pakistani Independence Day:

“Today, the nearly 30,000 Pakistani-Canadians living in Alberta commemorate the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan.

“As Pakistani-Canadians celebrate their heritage, they do so within a province that is enriched by their presence here. In Alberta, everyone can honour and love the heritage of the country they or their parents came from, and still stand for and be proud of the rights, freedoms and values that make us all Canadian.

“I have visited Pakistan on three occasions to strengthen Canadian-Pakistan ties, and I hope that we can develop stronger trade and cultural ties between Alberta and Pakistan.

“In that spirit, I wish all people in Alberta of Pakistani heritage well on this anniversary.”

