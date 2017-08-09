Panda Launches Economic Development Tour

EDMONTON, AB: Tuesday, United Conservative Party Economic Development and Trade Critic Prasad Panda launched a summer tour across northwestern Alberta to hear first-hand from Albertans how NDP policies are impacting investment, trade, jobs and the economy.

“It is critical that we seek input from Albertans on issues of importance as we work to build a strong UCP opposition caucus,” said Panda. “This feedback from Alberta job and wealth creators, business owners and workers will help us build a solid foundation for the UCP and assist us in providing Albertans with a strong, common sense opposition to this NDP government.”

Panda’s tour kicked off yesterday evening in Hinton, AB.

For updates check out Prasad Panda's Facebook page.

