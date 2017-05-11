Panda Motion to put Alberta Oil Before Dictator Oil Debated in Legislature

By Gateway Gazette

May 11

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Shadow Economic Development Minister Prasad Panda called for all party support for his Motion 505 that was debated this week in the Legislature.

The Motion, if passed, would pressure the federal government to end dependence on foreign dictator oil in favour of Alberta oil. The Motion reads:

Be it resolved that the Legislative Assembly urge the federal government to develop strategies to facilitate the building of pipelines within Canada to ensure security of supply to the Canadian market thereby shifting Canada away from buying oil from countries with oppressive dictatorships.

“I am hopeful that this common sense motion will be supported by all MLAs this afternoon,” Panda said. “A vote in favour of this motion is a vote in favour of Alberta oil.”

Audio of the press conference is available here.

