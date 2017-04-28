Panda Statement on NAFTA

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Shadow Economic Development & Trade Minister Prasad Panda released the following statement on looming North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations:

“Alberta’s economy is directly tied to our province’s trade with the United States and important trade agreements like the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“Since 1993, Mexican and U.S. investments in Canada have tripled because of NAFTA. Canadian exports to the United States grew from $110 billion to $346 billion, while imports from the United States grew by nearly the same amount. 75 per cent of our country’s exports go to the United States.

“With over 60,000 net full-time job losses since May 2015, our province cannot afford any more job losses because of a lost trade deal.

“Wildrose strongly encourages Premier Notley’s NDP government to end its own protectionist policies, start having meetings with people who matter in Ottawa and Washington and stand up for Alberta’s interests.”

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

