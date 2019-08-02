 Para Athletics Team of 26 Heading to Lima 2019 for Canada - Gateway Gazette

Para Athletics Team of 26 Heading to Lima 2019 for Canada

By Contributor

Aug 01

– Six athletes returning from Toronto 2015; Eight Paralympians named to team
– Lima 2019 will take place Aug. 23 to Sept. 1

OTTAWA, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ – A total of 26 track and field athletes, including one guide, will be representing Canada at the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games in Peru next month, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Athletics Canada announced today. 

A total of 26 track and field athletes, including one guide, will be representing Canada at the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games in Peru next month. Pictured: Alister McQueen PHOTO: Canadian Paralympic Committee (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

The team is comprised of 19 men and seven women, with 15 athletes set to make their major Games debut in Lima. Eight athletes have Paralympic Games experience, including Rio 2016 competitors Jennifer Brown, Marissa Papaconstantinou, Liam Stanley, Mitchell Chase, Alister McQueen and Guillaume Ouellet. Stanley (T37 1,500-metres) and McQueen (F44 javelin) both came home with silver medals from the 2016 Games.

“This is the first Canadian team I’ve ever made, and I saw my mom and dad both make teams, so it is definitely a dream come true,” said Nathan Riech, the world record-holder in the T38 1,500-metres, who will be competing in his first Parapan Am Games. “This is something that I’ve really worked hard for and I’m really excited to represent Canada. I’m going there to win and trying to do it the best way I can. All I’m going to worry about is executing my race plan and hopefully I’ll come out on top.”

At the Toronto 2015 Parapan Am Games, Canada’s Para athletics team captured 43 medals, including 19 gold. Six members of that squad are returning to compete in Lima – gold medallists Mitchell Chase, Jennifer Brown, Josh Farrelland Guillaume Ouellet, as well as Ben Brown and Alister McQueen.

“The whole last year I’ve been injured, so to be able to be back in time for the Parapan Am Games after a year of injury is a big thing for me,” said Ouellet. “I will probably enjoy the experience more, to be able to run pain free and even just to run, I will just enjoy the process and everything more. It’s a big honour to be named to the team.”

“Congratulations to all of our driven and hard-working Para track and field athletes heading to Lima!” said Stephanie Dixon, chef de mission of the Canadian Parapan Am Team. “Para athletics is always one of the showcase events of the Games, and we have such a strong team of athletes who will be representing Canada with pride in Peru. I wish each and every one of them the best of luck on the field of play, and know that myself and the entire Canadian team will be cheering you on!”

Para athletics events at Lima 2019 will take place from August 24 to 28.

LIMA 2019 PARAPAN AM GAMES PARA ATHLETICS TEAM
NAMEEVENTHOMETOWNAGEPERSONAL COACH
David Bambrick  F37 Shot putWolfville, N.S.35Jonathan Doucette
Michael Barber T20 1500mVictoria, B.C.19Bruce Deacon
Ben Brown T53 100mCambridge, N.S.31Ueli Albert
Jennifer Brown*F38 DiscusCalgary, Alta.39Kim Cousins
Mitchell Chase*T38 1500mPickering, Ont.22Craig Blackman
Josh FarrellF20 Shot putPort Elgin, Ont.34Dylan Armstrong
Gaerrisen Freeland T20 Long jumpHavelock, Ont.26Craig Blackman
Zachary GingrasT38 400mMarkham, Ont.18Craig Blackman
Austin IngramT13 100mPetawawa, Ont.17Julie Crouzat
David Johnson T12 400mVictoria, B.C.20Dacre Bowen
Michael Johnstone T36 Long jumpStratford, Ont.31Frank Erle
Ljiljana Ljubsic*F11 DiscusCoquitlam, B.C.58Liudys Masso Beliser
Alister McQueen*F64 JavelinCalgary, Alta.28Kim Cousins
Sarah MickeyF55 DiscusMedicine Hat, Alta.21Kim Cousins
Thomas Normandeau T47 400mPeace River, Alta.23Heather Hennigar
Harrison Orpe F33 Shot putCalgary, Alta.24Kim Cousins
Guillaume Ouellet*T13 5000mVictoriaville, Que.32Felix-Antoine Lapointe
Marissa Papaconstantinou*T64 100mToronto, Ont.19Bob Westman
Adam Paul-Morris Guide (for David Johnson)Victoria, B.C.27Dacre Bowen
Nathan RiechT38 1500mVictoria, B.C.24Heather Hennigar
Amanda Rummery T47 400mSherwood Park, Alta.22Maegan Ciesielski
Martha Sandoval Gustafson* F53 DiscusToronto, Ont.69Ken Hall
Liam Stanley*T37 1500mVictoria, B.C.22Bruce Deacon
Janz Stein T64 Long jumpRegina, Sask.38Arthur Ward
Greg StewartF46 Shot putVictoria, B.C.33Dylan Armstrong
Madison Wilson-WalkerT64 Long jumpAvon, Ont.22Derrick Johnston
*Paralympian

The Lima 2019 Parapan American Games will run from August 23 to September 1 in Peru and will surpass Toronto 2015 as the largest Parapan Am Games ever with a record 1,850 athletes set to participate. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 152 athletes and competition partners in 13 sports. The Canadian Paralympic Committee will announce the official full team heading to the Games later this month. 

About Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

About Athletics Canada: Athletics.ca 

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)



