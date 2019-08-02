Para Athletics Team of 26 Heading to Lima 2019 for Canada - Gateway Gazette

– Six athletes returning from Toronto 2015; Eight Paralympians named to team

– Lima 2019 will take place Aug. 23 to Sept. 1





OTTAWA, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ – A total of 26 track and field athletes, including one guide, will be representing Canada at the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games in Peru next month, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Athletics Canada announced today.

A total of 26 track and field athletes, including one guide, will be representing Canada at the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games in Peru next month. Pictured: Alister McQueen PHOTO: Canadian Paralympic Committee (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

The team is comprised of 19 men and seven women, with 15 athletes set to make their major Games debut in Lima. Eight athletes have Paralympic Games experience, including Rio 2016 competitors Jennifer Brown, Marissa Papaconstantinou, Liam Stanley, Mitchell Chase, Alister McQueen and Guillaume Ouellet. Stanley (T37 1,500-metres) and McQueen (F44 javelin) both came home with silver medals from the 2016 Games.

“This is the first Canadian team I’ve ever made, and I saw my mom and dad both make teams, so it is definitely a dream come true,” said Nathan Riech, the world record-holder in the T38 1,500-metres, who will be competing in his first Parapan Am Games. “This is something that I’ve really worked hard for and I’m really excited to represent Canada. I’m going there to win and trying to do it the best way I can. All I’m going to worry about is executing my race plan and hopefully I’ll come out on top.”

At the Toronto 2015 Parapan Am Games, Canada’s Para athletics team captured 43 medals, including 19 gold. Six members of that squad are returning to compete in Lima – gold medallists Mitchell Chase, Jennifer Brown, Josh Farrelland Guillaume Ouellet, as well as Ben Brown and Alister McQueen.

“The whole last year I’ve been injured, so to be able to be back in time for the Parapan Am Games after a year of injury is a big thing for me,” said Ouellet. “I will probably enjoy the experience more, to be able to run pain free and even just to run, I will just enjoy the process and everything more. It’s a big honour to be named to the team.”

“Congratulations to all of our driven and hard-working Para track and field athletes heading to Lima!” said Stephanie Dixon, chef de mission of the Canadian Parapan Am Team. “Para athletics is always one of the showcase events of the Games, and we have such a strong team of athletes who will be representing Canada with pride in Peru. I wish each and every one of them the best of luck on the field of play, and know that myself and the entire Canadian team will be cheering you on!”

Para athletics events at Lima 2019 will take place from August 24 to 28.

LIMA 2019 PARAPAN AM GAMES PARA ATHLETICS TEAM NAME EVENT HOMETOWN AGE PERSONAL COACH David Bambrick F37 Shot put Wolfville, N.S. 35 Jonathan Doucette Michael Barber T20 1500m Victoria, B.C. 19 Bruce Deacon Ben Brown T53 100m Cambridge, N.S. 31 Ueli Albert Jennifer Brown* F38 Discus Calgary, Alta. 39 Kim Cousins Mitchell Chase* T38 1500m Pickering, Ont. 22 Craig Blackman Josh Farrell F20 Shot put Port Elgin, Ont. 34 Dylan Armstrong Gaerrisen Freeland T20 Long jump Havelock, Ont. 26 Craig Blackman Zachary Gingras T38 400m Markham, Ont. 18 Craig Blackman Austin Ingram T13 100m Petawawa, Ont. 17 Julie Crouzat David Johnson T12 400m Victoria, B.C. 20 Dacre Bowen Michael Johnstone T36 Long jump Stratford, Ont. 31 Frank Erle Ljiljana Ljubsic* F11 Discus Coquitlam, B.C. 58 Liudys Masso Beliser Alister McQueen* F64 Javelin Calgary, Alta. 28 Kim Cousins Sarah Mickey F55 Discus Medicine Hat, Alta. 21 Kim Cousins Thomas Normandeau T47 400m Peace River, Alta. 23 Heather Hennigar Harrison Orpe F33 Shot put Calgary, Alta. 24 Kim Cousins Guillaume Ouellet* T13 5000m Victoriaville, Que. 32 Felix-Antoine Lapointe Marissa Papaconstantinou* T64 100m Toronto, Ont. 19 Bob Westman Adam Paul-Morris Guide (for David Johnson) Victoria, B.C. 27 Dacre Bowen Nathan Riech T38 1500m Victoria, B.C. 24 Heather Hennigar Amanda Rummery T47 400m Sherwood Park, Alta. 22 Maegan Ciesielski Martha Sandoval Gustafson* F53 Discus Toronto, Ont. 69 Ken Hall Liam Stanley* T37 1500m Victoria, B.C. 22 Bruce Deacon Janz Stein T64 Long jump Regina, Sask. 38 Arthur Ward Greg Stewart F46 Shot put Victoria, B.C. 33 Dylan Armstrong Madison Wilson-Walker T64 Long jump Avon, Ont. 22 Derrick Johnston *Paralympian

The Lima 2019 Parapan American Games will run from August 23 to September 1 in Peru and will surpass Toronto 2015 as the largest Parapan Am Games ever with a record 1,850 athletes set to participate. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 152 athletes and competition partners in 13 sports. The Canadian Paralympic Committee will announce the official full team heading to the Games later this month.

About Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca



About Athletics Canada: Athletics.ca

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)