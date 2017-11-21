Para Ice Hockey Player Brad Bowden Named Athlete Ambassador for PARALYMPIAN SEARCH in Toronto November 26

TORONTO – Veteran Para ice hockey star Brad Bowden, a hopeful for the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games this March, is the athlete ambassador for the Canadian Paralympic Committee’s (CPC) PARALYMPIAN SEARCH.

The event, co-hosted with the Canadian Sport Institute Ontario (CSIO), takes place November 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CSIO located at the Toronto Pan Am Sport Centre.

PARALYMPIAN SEARCH is an exciting program designed to identify future potential Paralympic athletes. It is a one-day event offering people with a disability the chance to test their abilities and discover which Paralympic sports they are best suited for.

”A goal of Paralympian Search is to find athletes with strong potential to fast track to podium performances nationally or internationally and to support anyone who comes out to a Search to access appropriate sport opportunities, such as local or club,” said Jenny Davey Manager, Paralympic Pathways for the CPC.

Participants aged 14-35 who have a physical disability or visual impairment can come to a PARALYMPIAN SEARCH. Participants may or may not have previous sport experience, but should be interested in discovering which Paralympic sports they may be eligible for and have the greatest potential.

They can also meet and get advice from Bowden, one of Canada’s legendary Para ice hockey stars. He collected the winning goal and two assists to lead Canada to a 3-0 victory over Norway for the bronze at the 2014 Sochi Paralympics. He was the 2010 Paralympic Games tournament MVP and helped Canada win gold at the 2006 Games in Turin.

Registration is free and can be done at paralympic.ca/paralympian- search.

WHERE: Canadian Sport Institute Ontario (CSIO)/Toronto Parapan Am Sport Centre (TPASC) 875 Morningside Ave, Suite 100, Toronto, ON M1C 0C7

WHEN: Sunday November 26, 2017 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m

REGISTER: paralympic.ca/ paralympian-search

The event is hosted by the CPC in partnership with the Canadian Sport Institute Ontario (CSIO).

