Parachute Safe Kids Week: Tips for Safety at Home - Gateway Gazette

Home can be a safe place for children to learn and grow. However, most injuries to young children do occur in their homes. Children are vulnerable in this environment because heights, space and structures are built for adult use and comfort, often creating hazards for children.

Take part in Parachute Safe Kids Week, happening June 4 to10, 2018 in communities across Canada. Follow these tips to keep kids safe from concussions at home.

Everywhere

♦ Follow the rules of the game and the rules of the road. They are there for everyone’s safety.

♦ Learn to recognize the signs and symptoms of a concussion; it can happen even without a direct hit to the head and without losing consciousness.

♦ Ensure any child with a possible head injury is checked out by a doctor.

♦ Encourage kids to speak up about how they are feeling.

At Home

Prevent falls, the top cause of concussion in young children.

♦ Supervision is key: Watch young children closely and use safety products like window guards and safety gates; wall-mounted gates must be used at the top of stairs and wallmounted or pressure gates can be used at the bottom of stairs.

♦ Avoid baby walkers with wheels: Baby walkers do not help children learn to walk and are banned for sale in Canada. Many children have sustained head injuries from falling down stairs in baby walkers.

♦ Use non-slip mats: Use mats in high traffic areas like the kitchen and bathroom.