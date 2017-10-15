Parachute Urges Teens to #GetHomeSafe and Help Save Lives

TORONTO – Drug-impaired driving among teens is a major concern. A ten-year trend shows one in four teens who died in a motor vehicle crash tested positive for cannabis. Parachute for National Teen Driver Safety Week (NTDSW), which takes place October 15-21, promotes positive behaviour changes to reduce injury rates among teens.
Parachute National Teen Driver Safety Week is an annual public awareness campaign. This year, drugged driving is the primary focus; and messaging to teens will also address distracted, impaired and aggressive driving, including speeding. Parachute is calling on all teens to #GetHomeSafe.
Some key facts:
“Just one wrong choice can cause a devastating collision.” says Steve Podborski, Parachute President and CEO. “Teen drivers have the power to make the right choices, prevent heartbreak and save lives.”
For more information about NTDSW resources, news and updates, visit parachutecanada.org/ntdsw
About Parachute
Parachute is a national charity helping Canadians stop the clock on preventable injuries. The injury impact is staggering. Preventable injuries are the #1 killer of children. They cost the Canadian economy $27B a year, and worst of all, one child dies every nine hours. Through education, knowledge and empowerment, Parachute is working to save lives and create an injury-free Canada. For information, visit us at parachutecanada.org, follow us on Twitter, or join us on Facebook.