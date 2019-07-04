Parachute’s Third Annual National Injury Prevention Day July 5 - Gateway Gazette

Parachute’s third annual National Injury Prevention Day raises awareness for number one killer of Canadians ages 1 to 44

TORONTO – Preventable injury is the leading cause of death among young Canadians, with one child dying every nine hours. Parachute, Canada’s national charity dedicated to reducing the devastating impact of preventable injuries, is sponsoring National Injury Prevention Day for its third year. National Injury Prevention Day is recognized by Health Canada.

Municipalities across Canada will be pledging their support for National Injury Prevention Day by lighting major landmarks in distinctive Parachute "green" on July 5, 2019.

Charlottetown City Hall, Charlottetown, P.E.I

We know that 90 per cent of injuries are predictable and preventable, yet injuries account for 16,000 deaths every year in Canada. “We need help from all Canadians to change those staggering numbers,” says Pamela Fuselli, Parachute Interim President and CEO. “It starts with working together to bring attention to what each of us can do to prevent serious injuries. We want to spread our message and we are counting on Canadians to help us do just that.”

Canadians can support National Injury Prevention Day by taking photos of these landmarks that are lighting up on July 5, and by joining the conversation on social media using #ParachuteNIPD and #TurnSafetyOn to help us work towards a Canada that is free of serious injuries. Check out our NIPD website for a social media guide, information and the latest news on cities joining our “Light Canada Green” campaign.

The City of Toronto will be hosting an official flag-raising ceremony on the Podium Roof at Toronto City Hall on July 5 at 12:00 p.m.

Media are invited to attend the flag-raising ceremony.

Parachute has also received proclamations from the following cities to date: Kingston, Ottawa, Toronto, Brampton, Burlington, Kelowna, Thunder Bay, Greater Sudbury, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Last year’s National Injury Prevention Day gained more than 33.5 million social media impressions, raising awareness across Canada about why injury prevention is a critical health issue.

Quick Facts

Preventable injury kills more Canadian children than any single disease, and more youth than all other causes combined.

Teen drivers die in crashes at a higher rate than any other age group in Canada.

40 per cent of head injuries in children aged 10 to 19 occur during sports.

85 per cent of hospitalizations of Canadian seniors are due to falls.

About Parachute:

Parachute is Canada’s national charity dedicated to reducing the devastating impact of preventable injuries. Injury is the No. 1 killer of Canadians aged 1 to 44, where one child dies every nine hours. The financial toll is staggering, with injury costing the Canadian economy $27 billion a year. Through education and advocacy, Parachute is working to save lives and create a Canada free of serious injuries. For more information, visit us at parachutecanada.org and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagramand LinkedIn.