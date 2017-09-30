Paralympian Search to Visit Vancouver and Toronto to Discover Future Generation of Potential Paralympic Athletes

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 30
VANCOUVER and TORONTO – The Canadian Paralympic Committee, in collaboration with the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Sport Institute Network, is pleased to announce that the PARALYMPIAN SEARCH will be visiting Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 22 and Toronto on Sunday, Nov. 26.
PARALYMPIAN SEARCH is an exciting program designed to identify future potential Paralympic athletes. It is a one-day event offering people with a disability the chance to test their abilities and discover which Paralympic sports they are best suited for. The event also welcomes current or former athletes from all levels aiming to transfer into a new Paralympic sport, or discover another sport that can complement their main discipline.
The event is open to people with a physical disability or a visual impairment, aged 14 to 35. Registration is free and can be done at paralympic.ca/paralympian-search.
Along with discovering their aptitude in a variety of sport skills, participants will have the chance to meet Paralympic athletes, hear their stories and see their medals.
 
WHAT: PARALYMPIAN SEARCH Vancouver
WHERE: Richmond Olympic Oval, 6111 River Road, Richmond, BC, V7C 0A2
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHO: Trevor Hirschfield, three-time Paralympian in wheelchair rugby (London 2012 silver medallist, Beijing 2008 bronze medallist)
and
WHAT: PARALYMPIAN SEARCH Toronto
WHERE: Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, 875 Morningside Ave, Toronto, ON, M1C 0C7
WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHO: Brad Bowden, five-time Paralympian in Para ice hockey and wheelchair basketball (Athens 2004 gold medallist, Torino 2006 gold medallist, Sochi 2014 bronze medallist)
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Promoting Alberta Agriculture to the World

Paralympian Search to Visit Vancouver and Toronto to Discover Future Generation of Potential Paralympic Athletes

Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Waterless Hand Cleaner and Attracting Lady Bugs

AFPA Members Plant 80 Million Trees in 2017

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post UCP Stands Up For Oil and Gas Industry, Launches Buy Alberta Oil Campaign Next Post The Loudest Voices Against Tax Reform Are Not Neutral
%d bloggers like this: