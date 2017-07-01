Paramedic Chiefs of Canada Partner with Wounded Warriors Canada to Launch Epaulette Campaign

By Gateway Gazette

Jul 01

HALIFAX – The Paramedic Chiefs of Canada have partnered with Wounded Warriors Canada and are proud to announce the SLIP ON YOUR RED” campaign.

Red paramedic slip-on epaulette’s have been designed to be worn every Friday to show support for our troops deployed. They are available for purchase by paramedics, of all ranks, in Canada with proceeds benefiting Wounded Warriors Canada’s mental health programs for First Responders suffering with Operational Stress Injuries.

Randy Mellow, President of the Paramedic Chiefs of Canada, commented, “Paramedics Chiefs of Canada are honoured to be supporting Wounded Warriors Canada for this SLIP ON YOUR RED Campaign.  Awareness and funds from this campaign will directly support mental health initiatives for both the Military and Public Safety Personnel.”

Scott Maxwell, Executive Director of Wounded Warriors Canada, commented, “We are honoured to partner with the Paramedic Chiefs of Canada on this outstanding fundraising and awareness initiative. Partnerships make our mental health programs possible and these funds will directly support the lives of our First Responders and their families living with Operational Stress Injuries such as PTSD.”

“Paramedic Leaders in Canada have a passion for supporting both civilian and military personnel and through this campaign we will not only remember but honour those here at home and abroad”, commented Bruce Krauter, Chief, Essex Windsor EMS

Paramedics can purchase their slip-on epaulette’s by visiting: www.paramedicchiefs.ca

About Wounded Warriors Canada: www.woundedwarriors.ca

About the Paramedic Chiefs of Canada: www.paramedicchiefs.ca

Source: Wounded Warriors Canada

