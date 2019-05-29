 Paramedic Services Week: Minister Shandro - Gateway Gazette

Paramedic Services Week: Minister Shandro

By Contributor

May 28

Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro, issued the following statement on National Paramedic Services Week, May 26 to June 1:

Each year Alberta’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responds to about half a million emergency calls.

“We count on these professionals to provide life-saving measures for Albertans of all ages – often in highly stressful situations on what, for many, is one of their very worst days.

“National Paramedic Services Week, May 26 to June 1, celebrates the commitment of paramedic professionals across Canada. It is a chance to recognize and thank those who devote their careers to helping people in crisis, and providing care whenever and wherever it is needed as part of the health care team.

“I encourage Albertans to check for Paramedic Services Week events in their communities so they can learn more about the vital role of paramedics in our health-care system.  

“To the caring and courageous women and men who serve Albertans as paramedics, and their families who support them, thank you for your service, and happy National Paramedic Services Week.”


This morning at Crescent Point Field House in Aldersyde, AB in recognition of Paramedic Services Week. Guests were able to check out an ambulance and life-saving medical equipment. Kids took home a colouring book about safety!
