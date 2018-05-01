Parasite Control in Horses - Gateway Gazette

Keeping internal parasites under control is an ongoing part of looking after horses. Several different kinds of worms are commonly found in horses, and unless a horse is on a proper deworming program they can cause serious internal damage before you realize what is happening. In the long run, a regular parasite control program will save you money in feed costs and veterinary bills. Parasite control is likely the second most important horse management priority, just after supplying horses with clean water and high-quality feed.
There are many internal parasites that can afflict horses. Those commonly encountered are large strongyles, small strongyles, ascardis, pinworms, bots and tapeworms.
Any or all of these parasites can be present in a horse at one time. Different worms harm the horse in different ways. They can damage tissues and vital organs, cause obstructions and ulcerations within the digestive tract, and cause irritation as they lay eggs.
Contrary to what one would expect, many horses with dangerous parasite levels look perfectly healthy. It is safe to assume your horse has worms. The only way to be sure about the degree of infestation is to have your veterinarian perform a fecal laboratory examination. Some horses, particularly young ones, can show obvious signs of carrying a heavy worm load. Symptoms may include:
The best protection is to combine a deworming program with parasite management program. That way you kill the parasites already living in the horse and lessen the degree of re-infestation.
There are many safe, convenient products available today. Consult your veterinarian to set up the best program for your situation. A minimum deworming schedule is twice a year, but more frequent deworming is called for in many situations.
Deworming medication for horses comes in a variety of forms. Whatever type of medication you choose to use, it is important to follow the directions carefully and make sure the horse gets the whole dose. It’s also important to deworm all horses on the same property at the same time. Your veterinarian can help you choose the best dewormers for different times of the year.
Chemical dewormers are only one part of an inclusive parasite control plan. Good management is essential as parasites are most frequently transferred though manure.
In addition to internal parasites, there are also external parasites such as fleas, ticks and lice which can be contracted through direct contact with another horse that is already infested. Consult your veterinarian if you suspect your horse has become infested.
For more information, please visit:
Source: Alberta SPCA