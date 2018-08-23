Parent Link Centre Children’s Carnival Cancelled - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: Environment Canada is anticipating very low air quality for Thursday, August, 23 due to smoke from forest fires moving into Alberta.

Due to this forecast, the High River Parent Link Centre (PLC) has made the decision to cancel the annual Children’s Carnival scheduled for tomorrow.

The health and safety of High River residents is of the utmost importance to the Town, and in place of the carnival, the Parent Link Centre is pleased to sponsor a free public swim tomorrow at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex from 1 to 3 p.m. PLC staff will be at the Recreation Complex with some surprises for participants.

Please take note of the low air quality and reduced visibility forecasted for tomorrow. Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Environment Canada advises that people stay inside if they have breathing difficulties and consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.