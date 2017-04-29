Parents Consider the Path Forward in Alberta’s Education Environment

Promoting engagement in public education, the Alberta School Councils’ Association (ASCA) is hosting its annual conference event and business meeting this weekend in Edmonton.

Working to strengthen parent engagement in education, ASCA provides a voice for parents as the provincial organization representing school councils in Alberta.

The School Councils Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) is April 28 -30, at the Delta Edmonton South. More than 275 delegates from across Alberta are expected to attend development sessions, meet with the Education Ministry and discuss current education issues.

The AGM determines association policy that forms the basis for ASCA advocacy. Topics this year include support for mental health content in K-12 programs of study, funding for inclusive education, coding and computational thinking skills in the Alberta curriculum and support for the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action.

“Our AGM is an opportunity for parents to have a say in our public education system,” says Allison Pike, ASCA President. “Parents bring passion and a perspective that enhances public education. This event encourages their efforts and contributions to the quality of excellence in Alberta’s public education system.”

