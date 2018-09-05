Parents for Choice in Education Coming to Turner Valley - Gateway Gazette

Join us in Turner Valley for an informative presentation by Donna Trimble, Executive Director of Parents for Choice in Education, about how school choice is being targeted in Alberta and what you can do.

When: September 6th at 6:30 PM

Where: Sheep River Library (129 Main Street NW, Turner Valley, T0L 2A0)

Hosted by: RJ Sigurdson, a UCP nomination contestant for your constituency of Highwood, who will also introduce himself and be available to answer your questions.

Questions? Please contact the host, RJ Sigurdson, at [email protected]

Feel free to share details of this event with others who might want to join you in learning more about education choice, parental rights and political engagement!

THE TIME TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE IS NOW

There has not been, in recent times, such a clear opportunity for grassroots citizens to influence the direction of education governance going forward.

The Alberta political landscape has experienced major shifts in recent years from the founding of the United Conservative Party to new leaders of the Liberal Party and the Alberta Party.

The next couple of months are critical as nomination races heat up within all political parties.

We urge PCE supporters to get involved in this process to help select the nominee who will run as the UCP candidate for your area in the next provincial election.

WHAT ARE NOMINATIONS?

Have you ever wondered how individuals listed on a provincial election day ballot are chosen?

Have you ever felt frustrated on election day that none of the candidates in your area, in any political party, are going to represent your values and concerns in the Alberta legislature?

Long before election day, each political party engages in an internal nomination process. These nomination races have already begun in Alberta within each of the 87 electoral districts. Individuals have started putting their names forward, vying to become the one whose name will appear on the ballot as an MLA candidate for their political party in their constituency.

Invitations to speak have been extended to PCE from courageous nomination candidates who believe in our mission and principles. They are vying for your support in order to become a candidate on the election day ballot for your area.

While PCE is non-partisan and will not endorse any political party or candidate, we welcome invitations to speak at events hosted by any political figures or candidates for political office who believe in our mission to advocate for excellence in education through maximum parental choice.

We hope to see you soon in Turner Valley for this important presentation!