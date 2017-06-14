Parents to Save Hundreds with Transit Fee Reduction

Thousands of eligible students who take municipal transit to school will soon save up to $550 on their passes, thanks to An Act to Reduce School Fees.

Starting in September, students who live 2.4 kilometres or more from their designated school and take municipal transit to and from school will only pay – at most – the difference between the cost of a municipal transit pass and provincial transportation funding.

Based on current fees for student transit riders, savings for eligible Edmonton junior high and high school students are expected to be at least $300 per school year. Many students in Calgary are expected to save approximately $550 per school year.

“The municipal transit pass fee reduction is a great example of how An Act to Reduce School Fees will be saving Albertans money in September. We recognize the burden that school and busing fees have placed on parents and our government is working hard to make life more affordable for Alberta families.” David Eggen, Minister of Education

It is expected that approximately 33,000 students across the province will benefit as a result of lower transit pass fees.

School boards will be required to ensure that the municipal transit pass cost for eligible students does not exceed the maximum allowed amount. These students could use municipal transit at a reduced rate, but receive all the benefits of a monthly transit pass, meaning they could use the transit system outside of school hours, including weekends.

“Many Edmonton Catholic School students rely on public transit to get to and from school each day. I’m pleased that, starting in September, many of these students will be saving hundreds of dollars on their bus passes as a result of this bill.” Laura Thibert, board chair, Edmonton Catholic School District

“It’s great that the government is reducing the cost of transit passes for students. It can get quite expensive for youth going through high school and now this is one less thing for them and their parents to worry about. Every advantage we can give our students benefits the community as a whole.” Amy Schnoor, parent

Students riding transit in Calgary, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Red Deer and Sherwood Park will also see savings.

Quick facts

Transit pass breakdown for eligible students in Edmonton: Transit pass cost: $730 ($73/month for 10 months) Provincial transportation funding: $549/year Maximum transit pass cost: $181 ($18/month)



Transit pass breakdown for eligible students in Calgary: Transit pass cost: $700 ($70/month for 10 months) Provincial transportation funding: $549/year Maximum transit pass cost: $151 ($15/month)

