Park Transfer Boosts Town of Sylvan Lake

The Government of Alberta has approved the transfer of Sylvan Lake Provincial Park to the Town of Sylvan Lake.

Transfer of the park’s ownership from the province allows the town to fully implement its Sustainable Waterfront Area Redevelopment Plan, which will bolster tourism and economic opportunities in the community. The transferred land will no longer be designated as a provincial park.

“Albertans love Sylvan Lake Provincial Park. This transfer will ensure the park remains available to the hundreds of thousands of visitors who flock there every year, while also giving the Town of Sylvan Lake the opportunity to fully explore the economic benefits that tourism to the park can bring.” ~Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks

The transfer will enable the Town of Sylvan Lake to:

Promote, license and manage waterfront business activity.

Authorize and manage large special events.

Advance tourism and economic development objectives, while ensuring continued public access for all Albertans and visitors.

“We are grateful for the provincial support of our efforts to increase access to Sylvan Lake, create opportunities to manage park visitor experience, and to contribute to our ongoing efforts to strengthen our local economy. We’re anticipating a complete, integrated plan for the entire waterfront area, with the goal of ensuring quality public access to the lakefront.” ~Sean McIntyre, mayor, Town of Sylvan Lake

Tourism in Sylvan Lake

An average of 761,223 people visit the Town of Sylvan Lake between July and August each year.

The economic impact of tourism for the town is just under $75 million per year.

Annual employment related to tourism is approximately 600 people.

About 72 businesses in Sylvan Lake are related to tourism and recreation.

Backgrounder

A 60-day public consultation period showed considerable support for the transfer. The terms of the transfer ensure the land must remain as public recreation property and cannot be sold or leased for an alternate use, including commercial and residential development.

The transfer comes after a $4.5-million expansion of Jarvis Bay Provincial Park that will revamp campsites, improve RV access and overhaul water, sewage and electrical infrastructure. The upgrades are the first in over four decades, which will eventually add 130 new campsites.