Parks Canada is Bringing the Mountains to You

Parks Canada Presents Touring Interactive Exhibit on Connections Between Whitebark Pine, Fire and Woodland Caribou

The ‘What’s the Connection?’ touring exhibit is coming to Lethbridge. Join Parks Canada interpreters on November 10, 2017 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Helen Schuler Nature Centre for the grand opening of this interactive exhibit about the relationship between whitebark pine, fire and woodland caribou in Canada’s mountain national parks. Explore interesting mountain wildlife and discover science in action through hands-on activities, engaging stories and stunning imagery. See how last September’s wildfire affects the whitebark pine and the landscape in Waterton Lakes National Park.

The main exhibit has already toured such locations as Science World in Vancouver and Telus World of Science in Edmonton. In Lethbridge, it will run from Wednesday November 8th 2017 through Sunday, January 7, 2018. The exhibit will be at the Helen Schuler Nature Centre during their regular fall and winter hours from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays (closed Mondays).

This popular exhibit showcases the relationship between fire and whitebark pine, including the role of that species in sustaining the watershed and the wildlife species that rely on its seeds for food. As a recognized leader in conservation, Parks Canada is committed to the long-term restoration and protection of species-at-risk including whitebark pine and woodland caribou. As part of that work, we continue to research and monitor whitebark pine and woodland caribou, and in Waterton, the endangered limber pine as well. We use the results to help direct our future conservation actions.

Have fun discovering all the connections at ‘What’s the connection?’

