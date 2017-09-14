Parks Canada, Canada Beef and Alberta Beef Producers Team up to Support Communities Impacted by this Summer’s Devastating BC Wildfires

Parks Canada, Canada Beef and Alberta Beef Producers are offering a special edition of “Cowboy Cuisine” during the Bar U National Historic Site’s Harvest and Heavy Horse Weekend from 11:00am to 3:00pm on September 16 and 17. During the weekend, guests will be able, by donation, to sample some authentic cowboy cuisine with proceeds going to support recovery from this summer’s devastating BC wildfires.



The “Cowboy Cuisine” program, new this year, is part of the special activities at the Bar U Ranch National Historic Site of Canada to help celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary. “Cowboy Cuisine” creates the opportunity for guests to experience western hospitality first hand by eating a meal where the Bar U range riders used to sit down to enjoy theirs.

Harvest & Heavy Horse Weekend

September 16-17, 2017

A salute to the “real” horsepower that developed the west. See the “gentle giants” of the horse world bring in the harvest at the Bar U field and don’t forget to check out modern driving skills as teamsters guide their animals through a timed obstacle course in our Chore Horse Competition.

