Parks Canada to Host Public Open House for New Waterton Lakes Visitor Centre Design Options

By Gateway Gazette

Apr 28

Waterton Lakes National Park, Alberta – Join Parks Canada on Saturday, April 29th, in Waterton Lakes National Park for a public open house on the design options for the new visitor centre. Interested Canadians will have the opportunity to speak with project leads to learn about the project, and provide input to help shape the look, feel, and function of the new facility.

The open house will take place at the Waterton Community Centre from 1-4 p.m. Visitors can view displays of the three design options prepared by the FWBA Architects.

Once a final design options is chosen, this facility will welcome Canadians, along with visitors from around the world, and provide them with opportunities to learn about the park’s cultural and environmental significance and its status as part of a World Heritage Site and the world’s first International Peace Park.

Interested Canadians unable to participate in the open house can continue to share their views on the three design options by visiting www.letstalkwatertonvisitorcentre.ca until May 12th.

 

Quick Facts

  • In July 2015, the Government of Canada announced funding of $7.6 million for the new visitor centre in Waterton Lakes National Park. Construction of the new visitor centre will begin in 2018 with an expected opening in 2020.
  • Built in 1958, the size and location of the existing Visitor Reception Centre can no longer support the over 500,000 visitors the park receives annually nor met the needs and evolving expectations of today`s visitors, with over 45% of them being new visitors, and 98% of all visitors to the park visiting the townsite.
  • Over five years, Parks Canada is investing an unprecedented $3 billion to support infrastructure work in visitor, heritage, waterway, and highway assets across the country. Waterton Lakes National Park will receive approximately $100 million to ensure the quality and reliability of visitor facilities so Canadians can continue to connect with nature and learn about our heritage.

Associated Links

Source: Parks Canada Agency

