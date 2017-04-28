Parks Canada to Host Public Open House for New Waterton Lakes Visitor Centre Design Options

Waterton Lakes National Park, Alberta – Join Parks Canada on Saturday, April 29th, in Waterton Lakes National Park for a public open house on the design options for the new visitor centre. Interested Canadians will have the opportunity to speak with project leads to learn about the project, and provide input to help shape the look, feel, and function of the new facility.

The open house will take place at the Waterton Community Centre from 1-4 p.m. Visitors can view displays of the three design options prepared by the FWBA Architects.

Once a final design options is chosen, this facility will welcome Canadians, along with visitors from around the world, and provide them with opportunities to learn about the park’s cultural and environmental significance and its status as part of a World Heritage Site and the world’s first International Peace Park.

Interested Canadians unable to participate in the open house can continue to share their views on the three design options by visiting www.letstalkwatertonvisitorcentre.ca until May 12th.