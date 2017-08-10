Parks Canada Invites Volunteers to the Crandell Mountain Campground Pick and Prune in Waterton Lakes National Park!

The Crandell Mountain Campground Pick and Prune is the perfect opportunity to learn from and work alongside Waterton Lake National Park’s human / wildlife conflict specialist and other conservation staff. They are there to educate the public about bear safety, avoiding unsafe bear encounters and why berries in this particular campground cause a problem for humans and bears.

Visitor and wildlife safety is of utmost importance to Parks Canada. We work hard to educate visitors about appropriate behaviour in the natural space they are visiting so that disruptions to wildlife are minimized.

The event involves picking Saskatoon berries and pruning berry bushes in order to reduce this bear attractant inside the Crandell Mountain Campground. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 10th. We are encouraging volunteers to sign up ahead of time to ensure we have enough equipment and they are prepared. Interested participants are welcome to drop in from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. However, all volunteering to pick berries or prune are required to register as volunteers on site and to wear volunteer identification bibs while working.

Interested participants can register by email to [email protected] or by phone at 403-859-2224. Those who do not pre-register can sign up the day of from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the event table, which will be located to the right when entering the campground, just past the campground kiosk.

