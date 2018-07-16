Parks Canada Invites Volunteers to the Knapweed Rodeo in Waterton Lakes National Park! - Gateway Gazette

25th Annual Knapweed Rodeo, Saturday. July 21, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pitch in and head off a stampede of millions of invasive seeds in the 25th annual Knapweed Rodeo! The Knapweed Rodeo is a fun, family event for those who want to don a cowboy hat (or any sun hat), dig in, get their hands dirty, and contribute to the protection of Waterton Lakes National Park. This volunteer event is Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 9 a.m. Volunteers work with Parks Canada experts to help contain the spread of non-native spotted knapweed and restore the natural habitat for wildlife and wildflowers.

Those who register by end of day, Wednesday July 18 will receive a free lunch. The event also features friendly competitions with the generous support of door prizes from local businesses, and a 25th anniversary celebration. No prior experience is needed.

This year, the Knapweed Rodeo is part of the SouthWest Alberta Picnic and Weed Pull Circuit organized in cooperation with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, Alberta Parks, the Castle Crown Wilderness Coalition, the Pincher Creek Watershed Group, and the Helen Schuler Nature Centre.

Parks Canada is continually looking for fun, innovative ways to engage Canadians in their natural and cultural heritage. As the country’s largest tourism provider, we are committed to providing visitors with exceptional and meaningful experiences at our places. In 2017, volunteers and staff removed a whopping 33 bags of the invasive knapweed. In 2017 Kamar edged out the runners up for the hotly contested “Heavy Hitter” award by pulling 18.4 kilograms! Each plant can produce up to 250,000 seeds. So even just one volunteer pulling a bag full is a big help in stopping the spread of knapweed.

More information and registration links are on the website or you can register by email ([email protected]) or phone (403)-859-2224.