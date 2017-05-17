Parks Canada kicks off Canada 150 season on May 15 at Bar U Ranch National Historic Site

The Bar U Ranch National Historic Site is excited to swing open its gates on a new season during Canada 150.

This year, entry to all Parks Canada places is free with the 2017 Parks Canada Discovery Pass to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

It’s a double celebration at the Bar U Ranch this season as 2017 marks Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation and the centennial of its National Historic Sites. Canada’s national parks and historic sites enable Canadians to experience their rich history and heritage in a special way and the Bar U Ranch is featured as one of Parks Canada’s “Hidden Gems” to discover during 2017.



The Bar U Ranch will offer a great season of programs and visitor experiences. Here is a brief snapshot of what you can expect:





Special Events at the Bar U Ranch for 2017 include:

· Hometown Heroes Special Event Weekend – May 20 to 21

· Chuck Wagon Cook Off and Pack Horse Race – June 18

· Canada Day – July 1

· Parks Day – July 15

· Concert on Pekisko – August 19

· Old Time Ranch Rodeo – August 20,

· Harvest and Heavy Horse – September 16 to 17





New for the Bar U Ranch in 2017 is a program for those who want to (re)connect with nature as Parks Canada offers a “Learn-to camp” program on July 22 to July 23 and other special Canada 150 activities.

Get your free pass to discover Canada’s Parks: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/voyage-travel/admission

