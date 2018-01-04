Parks Reservation System Passes One Million Mark

Thanks to another record-setting year, the Alberta Parks reservation system recorded its one millionth booking.

Reserve.AlbertaParks.ca (RAP) online reservation system processed almost 164,000 bookings for regular, group and comfort camping this year, pushing the system’s nine-year total to more than one million reservations.

“Albertans love their provincial parks and the opportunity to connect with nature. Government takes great pride in providing a quality outdoor experience for families and it will only get better through our $239 million investment in the provincial parks system.” ~Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks

Alberta’s provincial parks provide a diverse range of summer camping opportunities that draw an estimated 1.8 million people annually into provincial parks campgrounds each summer.

There are about 250 campgrounds with nearly 14,000 campsites in the provincial parks system. Campgrounds support a range of opportunities for boaters, hikers and families seeking to connect with nature. Alberta Parks also supports a number of education and interpretive programs and tours for families.

The RAP system, which is mobile-friendly, will open in February for online booking for the 2018 camping season. Alberta provincial parks are accessible year-round and include winter camping opportunities, but with limited services.

RAP 2017 (Feb. 6 – Nov. 30)