Parks Reservation System Passes One Million Mark

By Gateway Gazette

Jan 04

Thanks to another record-setting year, the Alberta Parks reservation system recorded its one millionth booking.

Alberta Parks’ online campsite reservation system surpassed one million bookings this year.

 

Reserve.AlbertaParks.ca (RAP) online reservation system processed almost 164,000 bookings for regular, group and comfort camping this year, pushing the system’s nine-year total to more than one million reservations.

“Albertans love their provincial parks and the opportunity to connect with nature. Government takes great pride in providing a quality outdoor experience for families and it will only get better through our $239 million investment in the provincial parks system.”

~Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks

Alberta’s provincial parks provide a diverse range of summer camping opportunities that draw an estimated 1.8 million people annually into provincial parks campgrounds each summer.

There are about 250 campgrounds with nearly 14,000 campsites in the provincial parks system. Campgrounds support a range of opportunities for boaters, hikers and families seeking to connect with nature. Alberta Parks also supports a number of education and interpretive programs and tours for families.

The RAP system, which is mobile-friendly, will open in February for online booking for the 2018 camping season. Alberta provincial parks are accessible year-round and include winter camping opportunities, but with limited services.

RAP 2017 (Feb. 6 – Nov. 30)

  • A total of 163,780 online reservations were processed.
  • 158,180 reservations were made for regular campsites.
  • 3,184 reservations were made for group campsites.
  • 2,416 comfort camping bookings were processed.
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Province Protects and Supports Education in 2017

An Alberta-made High-seas Pollution Solution

Open Farm Days 2017 Celebrates Biggest Year Yet

Open House: Black Diamond Gravel Pit

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: All About Diabetes Next Post Open House: Black Diamond Gravel Pit
%d bloggers like this: