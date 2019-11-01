Parks, Trails and Green Spaces in High River - Gateway Gazette

Parks, trails and green spaces are buffets for our senses as they allow us to breath in the wafts of the wind, listen to the songs of the wild, feel the chill and the warmth of the changing seasons and delight in the landscape of our stunning town. We meet and socialize in these spaces, we move our bodies and explore, and we escape and reflect.

﻿We are looking to the future as we plan how these spaces may adapt and grow and we want to hear from you! How do you currently use our green spaces and what would you like to see in our future plans?

Stay tuned on the Town’s social media feed to learn more about upcoming initiatives.

Follow the Town of High River on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram