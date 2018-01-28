Pason Centennial Arenas expansion opens January 31

Construction has been completed on schedule, and the doors will be open to the public at 4 p.m. on January 31 to have its first look at the newly expanded facility. Patrons will be able to view the new common areas, Pason Gold Arena, leisure ice surface, art features and the future hockey stick mural’s permanent home.

The original ice rink has been renamed Pason Green Arena. The public skating schedule on the leisure ice will be coming soon.

Please contact Client Services at the Okotoks Recreation Centre for ice bookings at 403-938-8954. Multi-purpose room bookings will be available in February. Additional information on the Pason Gold and Green Arenas, the walking track, leisure ice and ice bookings can be found online here.

Hockey Stick Mural

There is a VERY limited and unique opportunity to have your hockey stick displayed like a pro at the Pason Centennial Arena Centre.

Show your community support by securing your spot today!

Some more details

Visit ORC Client Services to buy your spot on the wall and to view the design of the mural

Hockey sticks are available for purchase or you can bring in your own

Proceeds go to new arena fixtures & furniture

Charitable donation receipts will be provided

Space is limited What is the cost? $125 for an 8″ stick

$250 for an 18″ stick

$400 for a plaque

$600 for a full stick Save the date for the official Grand Opening Ceremony: We’ll be celebrating with an official grand opening celebration on March 3, 2018. Pason Centennial Arenas are located at 204 Community Way, Okotoks. Related See the photos of the twinning project

