Pat Stier, MLA Livingstone-Macleod Presents Cheque to Turner Valley Golf Club

Under the Alberta Community Facility Enhancement Program Pat Stier, MLA is seen below presenting a cheque for $47,385 to J.D. Scheller, General Manager of the Turner Valley Golf Club.

The Turner Valley Golf Club was established in 1930 and has been an integral part of our community ever since. The flat roof on the east side of the building is in need of repair and the cheque for $47,385 will be put towards that repair.

Background

Community Facility Enhancement Program

Community Facility Enhancement Program (CFEP) funding provides financial assistance to acquire, build, purchase, repair, renovate, upgrade or expand sports, recreational, cultural or other related public-use community facilities.

CFEP aims to foster healthy, vibrant communities across Alberta. The program has been designed to support organizations as they take action to contribute and create opportunities for Albertans to engage with their communities.

