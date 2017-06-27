Pat Stier, MLA, Presents Cheque to Excited Students

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 27

Nothing pleases Pat Stier more than seeing children excited and happy.

Last week Pat was thrilled to be able to present the Turner Valley School with a cheque for $70,000 from the Community Initiatives Program towards their school playground.

Principal, James Holladay, said, "This brings us to our goal and enables work to start in the fall.".  The children gave an ear-deafening roar when they heard that what has been a dream for so long is now actually going to happen.  The playground equipment (picture below) that will be installed was revealed to the kids in the school-wide assembly.

Read more about the playground in this previous article:  Would you 'Dare to Dream' like these kids?

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Everything you need to celebrate Canada’s 150 Anniversary in style

New Household Emergency Guide Makes it Even Easier to ‘Be Ready’

Planet Waves Horoscopes: June 26 – July 3, 2017

Alberta High School of Fine Arts and Foothills Composite High School Grads for 2017

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Road Designs in Rural Areas Make for Safer Driving Next Post Pat Stier, MLA, Presents Cheque to Excited Students
%d bloggers like this: