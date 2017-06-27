Pat Stier, MLA, Presents Cheque to Excited Students

Nothing pleases Pat Stier more than seeing children excited and happy.

Last week Pat was thrilled to be able to present the Turner Valley School with a cheque for $70,000 from the Community Initiatives Program towards their school playground.

Principal, James Holladay, said, "This brings us to our goal and enables work to start in the fall.". The children gave an ear-deafening roar when they heard that what has been a dream for so long is now actually going to happen. The playground equipment (picture below) that will be installed was revealed to the kids in the school-wide assembly.

