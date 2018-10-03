Paying Tribute to Alberta’s Fallen Officers - Gateway Gazette

Albertans gathered at the legislature grounds, for the 20th consecutive year, to honour and remember police and peace officers who have died in the line of duty.

Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day is an occasion to pay respect to the 100 brave men and women who have lost their lives while protecting Albertans since 1876.

“We all owe a debt to the police and peace officers who have died in the line of duty, and to those who leave their families to protect us every day. This is a day to honour the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to serve Albertans. We will always remember them.” ~Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

The annual event was established by the Alberta government in 1999. The ceremony this year began with a parade of hundreds of officers representing federal, provincial and municipal enforcement agencies from across the province.

The officer contingents gathered on the south grounds of the legislature for a public ceremony that included a wreath-laying at the Pillar of Strength monument, which bears the names of Alberta’s fallen officers.

Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day also recognizes families, friends and colleagues who have suffered the devastating loss of a loved one.

The provincial observance coincides with the Police and Peace Officers’ National Memorial Day ceremony held in Ottawa.